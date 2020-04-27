What to expect when you go to your doctor's office for a regular appointment

Starting Monday in Indiana, medical and clinical practices can start seeing patients again.

But things will look much different when patients visit their doctor's office.

Patients will need to wear a mask and will get screened at the door with a series of questions. Their temperature will also be taken.

The waiting room structure will also look different in order to follow physical distancing guidelines, with chairs at least six feet apart.

And some offices will have patients wait in their own cars until called in for their appointments.

"We have plenty of diabetes, we have plenty of high blood pressure we have plenty of heart problems here," said Dr. Brian Huber, director of South Bend Clinic's Immediate Care Center. "And we need to get back to actively treating those so we don't see a decline in people's health due to a lack of that access."

Many doctor's offices will still continue to focus on virtual visits as much as possible in order to limit the number of people coming in for appointments.

