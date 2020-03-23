STAY-AT-HOME ORDER: What are 'essential businesses' and 'essential travel'?

The governors of Indiana and Michigan both issued stay-at-home orders on Monday, and both states allow for "essential travel" and for "essential businesses" to remain open.

Here's some more information about what will be allowed during the stay-at-home orders.

INDIANA

Indiana Stay-At-Home Order FAQ

The following "essential businesses" were listed in Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order.

Healthcare & public health operations

Human services operations

Essential governmental functions

Essential infrastructure

Stores that sell groceries & medicine

Food, beverage, & agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Religious entities

Media

Gas stations & businesses needed for transportation

Financial & insurance institutions

Hardware & supply stores

Critical trades- this includes building, construction, plumbers, electricians, operating engineers, cleaning & janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painting, moving & relocation services

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery & pickup services

Education institutions

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for essential business operations- this includes support for computers, video electronics, household appliances, IT & telecommunication equipment

Transportation- this includes airlines, taxis, uber/lyft, vehicle rental, boat storage, docks, marinas

Home-based care & services

Residential facilities & shelters

Professional services- this includes legal, accounting, insurance & real estate services

Manufacture, distribution & supply chain for critical products & industries- this includes healthcare, pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, chemicals & sanitization, agriculture, waste pickup & disposal, food & beverage, transportation, energy, steel, fuel, petroleum, mining, construction, national defense

Critical labor union functions

Hotels & motels

Funeral services

Indiana - Essential Travel

For the purposes of this Executive Order, the phrase "Essential Travel" includes travel for any of the following purposes. Individuals engaged in any Essential Travel must comply with all Social Distancing Requirements (as defined herein).

a. Any travel that is related to the provision of, or access to, Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses and Operations, or Minimum Basic Operations.

b. Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

c. Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.

d. Travel in order to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction.

e. Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.

f. Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside of the State of Indiana. However, individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of Indiana remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel.





MICHIGAN

Essential businesses in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order:

1. Health care and public health.

2. Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders.

3. Food and agriculture.

4. Energy.

5. Water and wastewater.

6. Transportation and logistics.

7. Public works.

8. Communications and information technology, including news media.

9. Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

10. Critical manufacturing.

11. Hazardous materials.

12. Financial services.

13. Chemical supply chains and safety.

14. Defense industrial base.

For purposes of this order, critical infrastructure workers also include:

a. Child care workers (including workers at disaster relief child care centers), but only to the extent necessary to serve the children or dependents of critical infrastructure workers as defined in this order. This category includes individuals (whether licensed or not) who have arranged to care for the children or dependents of critical infrastructure workers.

b. Workers at designated suppliers and distribution centers, as described below.

1. A business or operation that employs critical infrastructure workers may designate suppliers, distribution centers, or service providers whose continued operation is necessary to enable, support, or facilitate the work of its critical infrastructure workers.

2. Such suppliers, distribution centers, or service providers may designate workers as critical infrastructure workers only to the extent those workers are necessary to enable, support, or facilitate the work of the original operation’s or business’s critical infrastructure workers.

3. Designated suppliers, distribution centers, and service providers may in turn designate additional suppliers, distribution centers, and service providers whose continued operation is necessary to enable, support, or facilitate the work of their critical infrastructure workers.

4. Such additional suppliers, distribution centers, and service providers may designate workers as critical infrastructure workers only to the extent that those workers are necessary to enable, support, or facilitate the work of the critical infrastructure workers at the supplier, distribution center, or service provider that has designated them.

5. Businesses, operations, suppliers, distribution centers, and service providers must make all designations in writing to the entities they are designating, whether by electronic message, public website, or other appropriate means. Such designations may be made orally until March 31, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

6. Businesses, operations, suppliers, distribution centers, and service providers that abuse their designation authority shall be subject to sanctions to the fullest extent of the law.

c. Workers in the insurance industry, but only to the extent that their work cannot be done by telephone or remotely.

d. Workers and volunteers for businesses or operations (including both and religious and secular nonprofit organizations) that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency, and people with disabilities.

e. Workers who perform critical labor union functions, including those who administer health and welfare funds and those who monitor the well-being and safety of union members who are critical infrastructure workers, provided that any administration or monitoring should be done by telephone or remotely where possible.

Essential Travel in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order:

a. Individuals may leave their home or place of residence, and travel as necessary:

1. To engage in outdoor activity, including walking, hiking, running, cycling, or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.

2. To perform their jobs as critical infrastructure workers after being so designated by their employers. (Critical infrastructure workers who need not be designated under section 5(a) may leave their home for work without a designation.)

3. To conduct minimum basic operations, as described in section 4(b), after being designated to perform such work by their employers.

4. To perform necessary government activities, as described in section 6.

5. To perform tasks that are necessary to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets). Individuals may, for example, leave the home or place of residence to secure medication or to seek medical or dental care that is necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve the health and safety of a household or family member (including procedures that, in accordance with a duly implemented nonessential procedures postponement plan, have not been postponed).

6. To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family or household members, and their vehicles. Individuals must secure such services or supplies via delivery to the maximum extent possible. As needed, however, individuals may leave the home or place of residence to purchase groceries, take-out food, gasoline, needed medical supplies, and any other products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and basic operation of their residences.

7. To care for a family member or a family member’s pet in another household.

8. To care for minors, dependents, the elderly, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

9. To visit an individual under the care of a health care facility, residential care facility, or congregate care facility, to the extent otherwise permitted.

10. To attend legal proceedings or hearings for essential or emergency purposes as ordered by a court.

11. To work or volunteer for businesses or operations (including both and religious and secular nonprofit organizations) that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency, and people with disabilities.

b. Individuals may also travel:

1. To return to a home or place of residence from outside this state.

2. To leave this state for a home or residence elsewhere.

3. To travel between two residences in this state.

4. As required by law enforcement or a court order, including the transportation of children pursuant to a custody agreement.