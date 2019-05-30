Wet weather washes out much of corn planting season

Area farmers have found themselves between a rock and a wet place where planting is concerned. Much of the planting season for corn has been washed away by persistent, heavy rains.

For yet another day, $200,000 worth of corn seed sits in a barn instead of in the ground at Martin Blad Farms in St. Joseph County.

“We had one good planting day available to us so far. We got the soybeans in, but right now, we've got zero corn in, and if it doesn't dry up in the next couple days, it's not going to go in,” Martin Blad Farm’s Brent Burkus said. “We planned for 1,900 acres of corn and we started, we tried to get 3 acres in and were stopped. It was too wet. Tractor sank in the mud, planter sank, so backed out of that, head back up to the shop and see if it’ll dry out.”

But the weather has been too wet for too long, and now, it’s almost too late.

“We would need three, four, maybe even five dry-out days of sun and some wind just to be able to go out in the fields, and your yields take a nose dive after the 5th of June,” Burkus said.

“Even if we do get a crop in the ground, it’s gone in in the mud, or it’s had standing water over the top, and it's not ideal, so you can expect yields later this year to come down,” AgDay anchor Clinton Griffiths said.

Corn crops planted after June 5 face reduced crop insurance coverage. After that date, the coverage declines by 1 percent per day.

The situation could convince more farmers to switch from corn to soybeans, since they mature faster and have a crop insurance deadline of June 20.

But there is no easy way out and no silver lining in the constant barrage of rain clouds.

“This is their business. It’s their livelihood. If they don't get it planted, they don't get paid this year,” Griffiths said. “And then, that trickles throughout the entire economy.”

“[You] can't do anything about the weather. Just have to buy crop insurance, pray for good weather. If it doesn't come, at least you've got the insurance,” Burkus said.

The latest government statistics show only 22 percent of Indiana’s corn crop has been planted, compared to 95 percent this time last year.

In Michigan, 33 percent of the corn crop has been planted, compared to 43 percent last year.

