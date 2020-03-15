Wet weather ahead this week

Mostly clear skies expected tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s late this evening, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a cold front tomorrow. There is a very slight chance for isolated showers in the afternoon, but a better chance late in the evening and overnight. There could be a few lingering showers first thing Tuesday morning, otherwise, clouds will be slowly on the decrease with mostly sunny skies by late in the afternoon.

The middle of the week brings much more active weather. We expect a few weather systems to bring rain to the area between Wednesday and Friday, with thunder possible as well. It could even start with a few flakes early Wednesday. Heavy rain will be possible at times as well. Temps will be quite warm for the latter half of the week, but cooling down again for the weekend.

