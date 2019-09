All westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are reopen after a semi flipped.

Around 4:30 Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police were called to mile marker 102, just east of State Road 15 in Bristol.

When crews arrived, they found the semi in a ditch.

The truck was carrying pineapples.

16 News Now has learned crews on scene extricated the driver. He was transported to Memorial Hospital.

