West Side South Bend's 'Conchas y Cafe' combining culture and community

West Side South Bend is working to bring the community together with Conchas y Café that happened Saturday morning.

With the help of other businesses on the west side of town, they're serving food and coffee to help people start their morning.

In addition to the breakfast pastries and coffee, the pop-up cafe hosted sweet treats from All Over Creations and authentic tamales.

Juan Constantino says he's just starting to sell the tamales made by his mother, and this is the perfect place to test the market.

“West Side South Bend had the 'Best Wednesday Ever' during the 'Best Week Ever' and then we brought it to the festival and then we sold out. So then we were like we should do a pop-up and see if we can join the West Side South Bend committee, so we're here today and it's a lot of fun,” said Development Coordinator at La Casa De Amistad Juan Constantino.

Bendix coffee roasters provided the morning Joe, as another business that said they're proud to be on the West Side of South Bend.

