West Noble Athletic Director currently on a ventilator in Fort Wayne hospital

The Athletic Director for West Noble is on a ventilator at a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to our news partner, The Goshen News.

Tom Schermerhorn was taken to Parkview Hospital Hospital Monday night, according to West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast.

He's been tested for the coronavirus, however, doctors haven't received the test results yet.

The Goshen News also reports that it was communicating with Schermerhorn last week, regarding another story the paper was working on, and says during that time he had the flu but wasn't showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

An unidentified West Noble School Corporation employee tested positive for the coronavirus last week.