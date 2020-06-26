West End Bakery to close on Saturday after nearly 100 years

A local bakery that's been around for almost 100 years is closing its doors Saturday.

West End Bakery started in 1928, making cakes for generations of families through the years.

The Mishawaka business has been in the same family for four generations with some even living at the bakery in the early day.

On Facebook, West End Bakery said they are "overwhelmed by the love the community is showing" as they line up down 7th Street to get their favorite donut, bread or cake.

Today, that line continued, with only four customers allowed in at a time due to physical distancing.

“I would guess for 40 years every occasion that has been important in my life has been accompanied by a cake from West End,” Tim Andrews said. “This is our spot. I can’t believe they are closing, I’ll miss 'em.”

“My family has gotten all of its special occasion cakes here for years because nothing beats their frosting and nothing beats their cake,” Pam Wetzel said. “I think they put a lot of love into their work. Means a lot to me and I am very sad that they are going to be closing, but here to try and get some goodies before they close.”

The bakery's Facebook page says owners Greg and Les are retiring and that the business is still for sale.

