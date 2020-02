Wellness Wednesday is a weekly segment on 16 News Now at Noon promoting different ways for you to improve your mental, physical and emotional health.

Buzz Lail with Special Olympics Indiana joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the upcoming Polar Plunge fundraiser. The Polar Plunge will take place in South Bend at Four Winds Field on Saturday, February 29th.

For full details on the event and how to register, head over to Special Olympics Indiana's event page.