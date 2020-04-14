Wellness Natural Pet Food donates 26,000 lbs of pet food

Wellness Natural Pet Food in Mishawaka donated 26,000 lbs of dog and cat food to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. It all happened Tuesday morning in effort to help at-risk pets and pet owners who are struggling to feed their pet during this pandemic.

The Executive Director and CEO of Food Bank Northern Indiana says the generous donation will ensure all dogs and cats of Northern Indiana have food in their bowls despite rising challenges.

“Especially during this...this crazy time, people can't get to their pets store, they can't get pet food for people in need,” said Marijoe Martinec, Executive Director & CEO of Food Bank Northern Indiana. “So, this donation will go far in helping us, in addition to feeding the hungry, feeding the hungry animals.”

If you are struggling to feed you pet during this pandemic, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana says to call their office during business hours at (574) 232-9986.

