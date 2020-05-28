Wellfield Botanic Gardens opens for the season with new feature

Wellfield Botanic Gardens is open for the season, and it's a fun activity for families as summer approaches.

Guests can view acres of gardens, waterfalls and flowers all while physical distancing from other guests.

Staff at Wellfield wear masks and have other safety measures in place to protect guests from the coronavirus.

And a brand-new feature just opened Memorial Day weekend – the Japanese-themed Island Garden. The project took six years to complete and is now open for the public to view.

"Everyone just loves the variety and all of the really cool features packed into really just a one-acre spot," said Eric Garton, executive director. "But there's so much and you could come a hundred times and never see all the details."

Wellfield Botanic Gardens is open seven days a week, noon to 6 p.m.

Admission costs $8 for adults, $4 for children and children under 3-years-old are free. Memberships are also available.

For more information, click here .

