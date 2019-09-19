Well-wishers gather to pray for hospitalized farmers with EEE

A vigil for two Eau Claire farmers who have been hospitalized with Eastern equine encephalitis was held Wednesday night at Friends in Faith Community Church.

It was a packed house, with family, friends and complete strangers coming to pray and show their support for Bill Teichman and Jim Whitright, the two Berrien County farmers hit with EEE just days a part.

Teichman, owner of Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm, is currently at a long-term acute hospital in Grand Rapids. His family says he can't move anything on his own, but he can see and hear.

"It's a sleeping disease, so basically, he's sleeping," said Irene Latack, Teichman's sister-in-law. "He does wake up; we are not sure if he is aware of his surroundings or not."

Teichman's youngest child talked off camera, saying the whole thing has been shocking and hard to grasp. She added that her dad is "not living his life. Instead, he's fighting for it."

Whitright came down with a high fever and was rushed to the emergency room on Aug. 19. He is currently in critical condition, according to his GoFundMe page

More than 60 people attended a vigil at the church Wednesday the two farmers. The pastor doesn't know the men, but wanted to open his doors.

"It's about coming together, praying together, believing together, from all different backgrounds," Thomas Spitters said.

Even complete strangers showed their support.

"It hits hard, and it just shows you how fragile life really is, so we are praying for 100% healing," Phillips Ellis said.

Family members say it is support like Wednesday night's that helps them get through.

"We are very hopeful," Latack said. "Tonight, we are bringing the community together, praying, and we have hope."

"We want to see Bill and Jim restored," Spitters said.

To make donations, visit Teichman's GoFundMe page and Whitright's GoFundMe page.

