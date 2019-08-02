Weekend weather looking good

It will be a beautiful Friday night across Michiana with mostly clear skies and comfortable weather. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s late this evening, with lows in the upper 50s overnight. The weekend will bring more of the same with partly to mostly sunny skies, but a slight uptick in temperatures and humidity. Still mainly comfortable on Saturday, but we’ll notice the humidity a bit more on Sunday and into the early part of next week. The best chance for some needed rain will come on Tuesday as a cold front moves through, perhaps lingering into early Wednesday. Rain chances are pretty minor to round out the week.