Wednesday’s Child features tech-savvy teen

16 News Now's Wednesday’s Child segment this week features a 13-year-old boy named Jon who loves gadgets.

“I sit around sometimes and play my electronic,” Jon said.

He loves challenging video games and watching a variety of movies. Electronics motivate Jon, and at the same time they keep him calm.

“It’s kind of like a sensory [thing] for me,” Jon explained.

The young man lights up whenever he’s learning something new about gadgets, gizmos or, in our case, microphones.

“This says ‘low battery,'” Jon said as he held up the microphone battery pack.

Our Wednesday’s Child interview became a television production class in sound technology, with Jon asking the tough questions.

“Do you wrap it up like this?”

“Do you take this off to charge it?”

“Does this part come off?”

Jon is looking for a family to adopt him after spending years in the care of the state of Indiana.

When asked what he would say to a new adoptive family, Jon answered, “Nice to meet ya!”

Jon’s favorite food is pizza and he would love to have a pet someday. He prefers cats.

If you would like to meet Jon or any of the children featured in our Wednesday’s Child segment, visit the Indiana Adoption Program website.

