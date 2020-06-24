Wednesday's Child: Three sisters want to be adopted together

When children are removed from their home and placed in foster care, they need support, safety and love. Whenever possible, siblings are kept together. Our Wednesday’s Child segment features three siblings that wish to be adopted together.

Jaimee and Jazmine are 14-year-old twins. Their younger sister Nevaeh is 13-years-old.

So, what’s it like to be a twin?

“It can be annoying,” said both Jaimee and Jazmine, almost in unison. They laughingly admitted that they often talk at the same time.

Sitting next to them was Nevaeh, grinning big and laughing. Born with cerebral palsy, Nevaeh can walk, but also uses a wheelchair. When asked what she prefers, Nevaeh answered emphatically, “Walking!”

The twins look out for their younger sister.

“She watches YouTube or watches tv with us,” said Jaimee.

“They are nice to me,” said Nevaeh.

The girls are still deciding what they want to be when they grow up.

“I was kind of going for police, slash military,” said Jaimee. “But I still don't know what I want to do.”

Jazmine wants to be a baker or paranormal investigator. Nevaeh wants to be a cheerleader.

The girls might also want to consider art. They have incredible sketches to share. The twins have a similar, yet different style.

“I don't add color,” said Jazmine.

“I add color,” said Jaimee.

“My sketches look weird with color,” said Jazmine.

“I use literally any and every color,” said Jaimee. Jazmine was quick to point out that her sister never uses pink.

“Pink,” admitted Jaimee. “I don't use pink.”

Art is a comfort for these girls who are tired of being moved around in foster care for the past six years.

“It’s annoying having to move,” said Jazmine. “Because we end up losing things easily.”

But these girls are patient and willing to look on the brighter side of life. It was evident when the girls went fishing during our visit at Price’s Pond in Plymouth. After a long wait, Jaimee reeled in a tiny fish. It was her first catch!

If you would like to learn more about Jaimee, Jazmine and Nevaeh, click here for the Indiana Adoption Program