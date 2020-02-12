Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Ternae, a young gentleman with a penchant for art

(WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Feb. 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In our Wednesday's Child weekly segments, 16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma will introduce you to a Hoosier foster child in need of an adoptive family.

This week, we learned about 16-year-old Ternae, an artist and student. He’s a polite young man, dressed to impress. Ternae looked stylish with his bow tie, dress shirt and vest.

“Thank you for having me here in this video,” Ternae said to Tricia.

Ternae needs a family.

“A nice family,” he added.

And this is your chance to make it happen. Ternae is a sweet kid with a creative, artistic mind.

“Well, I like Legos,” Ternae. “I like to color, I’m a good colorer. And I like to draw. And I like to build things.”

When it comes to Legos, he has his favorite projects. He worked on a few at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

“I like to build certain things, like cars and boats,” Ternae said.

Ternae is a natural explorer. He recently visited a botanical conservatory where he enjoyed looking at the plants and flowers. He looks forward to the day when he can take trips or just spend time outside with his own family.

“[They can] take me out and go for walks,” Ternae said.

He says he knows the value of hard work and what’s expected of him.

“Do chores. Work at a job. Get a car,” Ternae listed. “Because basically it's supporting a life.”

And what will he do for the parents who adopt him?

“Just love them,” Ternae said. “Love them as family.”

If you want to meet Ternae or have an interest in adoption, click on this link:

Latest News

Community

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
La Lumiere School using their 190-acre property to space out students outdoors.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Parent's Playbook

GALLERY: South Bend schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Taking a look at Elkhart Community Schools’ plan for re-entry

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner
We’re taking a deep-dive into the plan in place for Elkhart Community Schools as they look to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 13th.

Latest News

Homelessness

Community members urge city officials to turn vacant Salvation Army building into housing for homeless

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Community members are calling on the City of South Bend to turn it’s old Salvation Army building into permanent housing for the homeless.

16 Pack-A-Backpack

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Across Michiana, families and teachers are making plans for kids to safely get back to learning. But now more than ever, many people can’t afford basic school supplies. That’s why WNDU-TV is teaming up with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer, and our partners for the 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive. And we’re making it easier and safer than ever for you to help.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
When parental rights are terminated and no extended family members are able to help, foster children need parents who are willing to adopt them. Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday's Child: Meet Avery in isolation

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 11-year-Avery. He’s a boy who knows all about isolation and physical distancing. He’s spent most of his life avoiding public spaces due to a compromised immune system.