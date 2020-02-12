Wednesday’s Child: Ternae, a young gentleman with a penchant for art

In our Wednesday's Child weekly segments, 16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma will introduce you to a Hoosier foster child in need of an adoptive family.

This week, we learned about 16-year-old Ternae, an artist and student. He’s a polite young man, dressed to impress. Ternae looked stylish with his bow tie, dress shirt and vest.

“Thank you for having me here in this video,” Ternae said to Tricia.

Ternae needs a family.

“A nice family,” he added.

And this is your chance to make it happen. Ternae is a sweet kid with a creative, artistic mind.

“Well, I like Legos,” Ternae. “I like to color, I’m a good colorer. And I like to draw. And I like to build things.”

When it comes to Legos, he has his favorite projects. He worked on a few at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend.

“I like to build certain things, like cars and boats,” Ternae said.

Ternae is a natural explorer. He recently visited a botanical conservatory where he enjoyed looking at the plants and flowers. He looks forward to the day when he can take trips or just spend time outside with his own family.

“[They can] take me out and go for walks,” Ternae said.

He says he knows the value of hard work and what’s expected of him.

“Do chores. Work at a job. Get a car,” Ternae listed. “Because basically it's supporting a life.”

And what will he do for the parents who adopt him?

“Just love them,” Ternae said. “Love them as family.”

If you want to meet Ternae or have an interest in adoption, click on this link: