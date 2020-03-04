Wednesday’s Child: Teen doesn’t want to be alone

The Indiana foster children selected for WNDU’s Wednesday’s Child segments are very brave. These kids are willing to share their personal stories so that someone out there just might be willing to open their heart and their home.

Sixteen-year-old Zack was nervous about his recent interview with 16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma, but he was excited to think a new family just might be waiting for him too.

“I'll tell you this, I’ve been nervous ever since this has came up,” Zack said.

But he wants to be featured as a Wednesday’s Child because he has another fear: the fear of being alone.

“I found out a long time ago if you don't have a family, you're going to end up being alone, your whole entire life,” Zack said. “But if you have a family by your side, you ain’t going to be alone, your whole entire life.”

Zack is a kind, soft-spoken young man. He likes to build things with Legos and collect cards too. He would like to do these activities and more with a new family, because they give a kid structure and support.

“Mostly, you have somebody to trust,” Zack said.

Zack knows that at the age of 16, he’s older than what people usually picture when they think of a foster child.

“I say give teenagers a family, that's what I say," he advocated. “… I think it's all the kids around. [It] doesn't matter how old they are. They deserve love. That's what I think."

If you’re interested in adopting Zack or any other child featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, visit the Indiana Adoption Program website.

