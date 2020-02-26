Wednesday’s Child: Sports-minded teen wants a good shot at life

Wednesday’s Child is a special segment on 16 News Now that features Indiana foster children in need of adoption – kids like 14-year-old Cameron.

He’s got a good shot at sports but would like a good shot at life with a new family.

He’s good at basketball and football.

“If I was taller, I’d be better at rebounds. I still get rebounds,” Cameron said. “When [playing] football, I’d play like a wide receiver, quarterback or running back.”

This sports-minded kid has big plans for the future. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Cameron answered, “In the Army, or college football and NFL.”

He’d love to go to a professional game someday.

Cameron is looking for a new family to help him reach his goals. After all, families stick up for one another.

“Protect them. Stand up for them,” Cameron said.

He looks forward to the day that he can have a family to call his own.

“I don't care if it's like a dad and dad or a mom and mom, just parents,” Cameron said.

As for school, Cameron excels in math and world history.

If you are interested in adopting Cameron or any of our other children featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments,

.