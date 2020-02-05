Wednesday’s Child: Emmanuel, a young man on the move

When people think of children who need adopting, they assume they're little babies or young kids. That’s not always the case.

In fact, the Indiana Department of Child Services reports there are hundreds of teenagers who need to be adopted into a permanent family. Teenagers like Emmanuel, our 16 News Now Wednesday’s Child.

Emmanuel is a young man on the move. He loves racing.

16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma asked him what kind of family he’s hoping for.

“A family that we all can ride dirt bikes,” Emmanuel said.

In fact, dirt bikes are on a long list of Emmanuel’s favorite things to do.

“Ride dirt bikes, play games, play basketball games and other stuff like cooking,” Emmanuel said.

And not just cooking but eating too. He has a few favorite foods.

“Macaroni, hot dogs, and shrimp and rice,” Emmanuel said.

Emmanuel has been in the state's care for several years and needs to find a family to call his own.

It's something he dreams about; he has special plans for his future family.

“Do you have any advice for families who may be watching this story?” Sloma asked.

“If they can find me one I’ll be happy and I’ll probably give them a bear hug or a hug,” Emmanual replied.

If you would like to consider adopting Emmanuel or other children in need of a home, visit the Indiana Adoption Program webpage.

