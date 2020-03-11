Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Computer genius looks to connect with family

Alex
Alex (WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
There are some people who have trouble remembering passwords to various computer logins. But there are others, even kids, who are able to grasp some of the most difficult concepts of computer programming.

Our Wednesday’s Child features 16-year-old Alex, a young computer expert who is searching for a family connection. He’s part of the Indiana foster care system and in need of adoption.

Alex knew he was smart with computers at an early age. He learned his first computer skills in kindergarten.

“When we had XP,” explained Alex.

He knows what he wants to do when he grows up.

“Starting a business. Starting a company,” said Alex. “It’s what I want to do. I really want to start my own operating system. Make my own operating system.”

To help Alex succeed, he'll need adoptive parents who are both patient and supportive.

“Someone who actually appreciates my flaws and stuff. I'm really goofy,” said Alex. “Let me do all these cool things. Make me be involved in stuff.”

Stuff like school activities and family get-togethers. He wants to do those things too. Just make sure there's a computer around and a few things to work on too.

“I usually take stuff apart and I tinker with stuff,” said Alex.

As for his favorite school subjects, Alex likes social studies and science. If you would like Alex to join your family and help you fix your computer problems,

Wednesday’s Child.

