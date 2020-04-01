Wednesday’s Child: Nevin needs a family to play with

These days, kids have a lot of time for schoolwork, games and family interaction. For some Indiana foster kids, that family time is something they need more than anything else, because they are in need of adoption.

Each week on 16 News Now, WNDU features the story of an Indiana foster child in need of a new family. We introduce you to kids like 11-year-old Nevin.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, we were able to meet Nevin at South Bend’s Salvation Army Kroc Center where there were plenty of games to try in The Zone.

When asked about his favorite sport, Nevin had trouble naming just one.

“Baseball, softball, basketball, all, everything,” said Nevin. “All, everything.”

Nevin loves games and is a really good sport. He also knows what it takes to be a good friend.

“I’d be nice,” Nevin said.

Nevin’s future family will want to include him on trips to the zoo. It’s one of his favorite places to visit, with the giraffe as his favorite exhibit. He recently went on a trip to the zoo and got to feed the gentle giants.

“They have lettuce there that we can feed them. They like lettuce,” explained Nevin. “We pay for it and then we can feed them. They ate a whole bunch of it.”

A giraffe may love lettuce, but pizza is Nevin’s favorite food. “That’s it!” said Nevin.

Nevin wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He even dressed up like a cop for Halloween.

If you’d like to learn more about Nevin or any of the kids featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, click here

