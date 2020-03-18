Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Athlete eager to find a family to reach college goals

Darius
Darius (WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 18, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Daily life has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. But for many children, life is already chaotic due to disruptions in their family structure. That’s often the case with the Indiana foster kids we feature each week in Wednesday’s Child on 16 News Now.

Kids like 14-year-old Darius. Darius is a big kid with an even bigger heart. At 5’7, and still growing, this kid is good at sports. His love is football!

“Some things you need to know about me is that I like to play football,” said Darius. “I’m 14 and I like school. I want to go to college.”

His favorite team is The Ohio State Buckeyes. He knows that he needs to keep his grades up and work hard.

“I just know I’m going to graduate,” said Darius. “I know I will because all I have to do is put in effort. Put in enough effort. Your effort is going to succeed.”

But there’s thing that he says will help him more than anything else.

“I just want a family because I haven’t had one in ten years,” said Darius.

Despite his many years in the foster care system, Darius is optimistic that he will find a family.

“Some things I’m looking for, is well, someone who is always there for me. And someone I can be there for,” said Darius. “Someone who trusts me. We can get along. We all have love and peace.”

“I put family first. I always want a family to be around. And to support and to have support,” he continued.

Darius also likes to cook. If the football thing doesn’t work out, he’d like to be a chef.

If you’re interested in learning more about Darius or any of the children featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments,

Wednesday’s Child.

Latest News

Community

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
La Lumiere School using their 190-acre property to space out students outdoors.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The past few months have given us a good excuse to be outside. To take in the fresh air and enjoy nature. It’s what 12 year old Landon loves to do.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
Wednesday’s Child: Pre-teen searching for new family

Parent's Playbook

GALLERY: South Bend schools reopening plan

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Taking a look at Elkhart Community Schools’ plan for re-entry

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Zach Horner
We’re taking a deep-dive into the plan in place for Elkhart Community Schools as they look to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 13th.

Latest News

Homelessness

Community members urge city officials to turn vacant Salvation Army building into housing for homeless

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Community members are calling on the City of South Bend to turn it’s old Salvation Army building into permanent housing for the homeless.

16 Pack-A-Backpack

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
Across Michiana, families and teachers are making plans for kids to safely get back to learning. But now more than ever, many people can’t afford basic school supplies. That’s why WNDU-TV is teaming up with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer, and our partners for the 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive. And we’re making it easier and safer than ever for you to help.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
When parental rights are terminated and no extended family members are able to help, foster children need parents who are willing to adopt them. Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

Food Bank of Northern Indiana hosting food distributions this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday's Child: Meet Avery in isolation

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 11-year-Avery. He’s a boy who knows all about isolation and physical distancing. He’s spent most of his life avoiding public spaces due to a compromised immune system.