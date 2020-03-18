Wednesday’s Child: Athlete eager to find a family to reach college goals

Daily life has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. But for many children, life is already chaotic due to disruptions in their family structure. That’s often the case with the Indiana foster kids we feature each week in Wednesday’s Child on 16 News Now.

Kids like 14-year-old Darius. Darius is a big kid with an even bigger heart. At 5’7, and still growing, this kid is good at sports. His love is football!

“Some things you need to know about me is that I like to play football,” said Darius. “I’m 14 and I like school. I want to go to college.”

His favorite team is The Ohio State Buckeyes. He knows that he needs to keep his grades up and work hard.

“I just know I’m going to graduate,” said Darius. “I know I will because all I have to do is put in effort. Put in enough effort. Your effort is going to succeed.”

But there’s thing that he says will help him more than anything else.

“I just want a family because I haven’t had one in ten years,” said Darius.

Despite his many years in the foster care system, Darius is optimistic that he will find a family.

“Some things I’m looking for, is well, someone who is always there for me. And someone I can be there for,” said Darius. “Someone who trusts me. We can get along. We all have love and peace.”

“I put family first. I always want a family to be around. And to support and to have support,” he continued.

Darius also likes to cook. If the football thing doesn’t work out, he’d like to be a chef.

If you’re interested in learning more about Darius or any of the children featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments,

Wednesday’s Child.