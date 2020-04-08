Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Adventurous teen ready for new chapter

Reba
Reba (WNDU)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Apr. 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
A stable home life is what gives a child a foundation to grow on, but sadly there are thousands of kids who don’t have that kind of support.

Each week, we feature the story of an Indiana foster child in need of adoption. Children like Rebeque, who goes by Reba. Sadly, Reba has moved 11 times in seven years. At the age of 14, her life story already has many chapters.

“I like to write long stories,” said Reba. “I have at least three notebooks at home that are full of things that I’ve wrote (sic) over the years. Right now, I’m on Chapter 10 of my life story.”

Reba is tired of being bounced around. She said she is ready to plant some roots with a new family.

“I’ve been ready,” said Reba. “I want young parents. I'd be best as an only child or the youngest kid.”

She has big dreams that involve lots of animals.

“I want to be a vet tech,” said Reba. “I know most dog breeds. I know them from A to Z and my favorite, favorite, favorite dog breed is a Rottweiler. I like the wrinkly faces.”

She has an adventurous spirit and an infectious smile which were both on display at a recent visit to the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend. Reba enjoyed climbing the Kroc’s rock wall and didn’t seem to mind falling down a few times.

“I've rode a dirt bike before and fell off. You've just got to get back up and keep going,” said Reba. “That’s all you do.”

Great advice from an adventure-seeking, aspiring author and artist.

