Friday forecast; Weather in the weather with Kimberly

TODAY:

LIFE THREATENING WAVES AND CURRENTS ARE EXPECTED AT THE BEACHES IN LA PORTE. PEOPLE VISITING THE BEACH SHOULD STAY OUT OF THE WATER.

OTHERWISE, IT’S A COOL START TO YOUR FRIDAY WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON.

HIGHS REACH THE MIDDLE 70S.

TONIGHT:

CLEAR, COOL, COMFORTABLE. LOWS DROP WAYYY DOWN INTO THE LOWER 50S. A SWEATER OR LIGHT JACKET MIGHT BE NECESSARY SATURDAY MORNING.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: LOW LEVELS OF HUMIDITY. DRY, SUNNY, PLEASANT. HIGH: 76

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, MAINLY DRY. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 79