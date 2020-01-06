We are your First Alert Weather Team

We are now First Alert Weather. It’s more than just a name change—it’s a promise.

We’re always looking ahead for changing weather.

We’ll alert you first when dangerous weather threatens you, your family, or your property.

We’ll show you how the storms could affect you.

We’ll give you frequent updates as conditions change.

It’s all to help you plan ahead and stay safe.

To do that, our First Alert Weather Team will issue First Alert Weather Days. These days are broken into three different levels, or categories. Not every weather event will have the same impact.

When we forecast a low level First Alert Weather Day, you can plan for a slight threat to life or property. We’ll keep an eye on possible delays and impacts on your day.

When we forecast a moderate level First Alert Weather Day, you can expect an enhanced threat to life or property. We’ll track that weathermaker and likely delays, planning for hazardous conditions.

When we forecast a high level First Alert Weather Day, you can expect a dangerous threat to life or property. With significant impacts, we will show you how these days will affect you and your family.