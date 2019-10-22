'We are Trey's voice': Family, friends of man who was stabbed to death call for justice

Family and friends of Trey Martinez are taking to the streets after the 27-year-old man was found stabbed to death Sept. 29.

"Justice for who?"

"Trey!"

"Justice for who?"

"Trey!"

Shouts for justice rang loud in downtown South Bend Tuesday. The group of protesters are calling for harsher punishment and more accountability.

"Reckless homicide is unjust and it's not enough," said Jose Martinez, Trey's cousin.

This group marched 2 miles, from the crime scene at Indiana and Marine Street to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office inside the St. Joseph County-City building.

Martinez's cousin, Jason Lee Collins, 40, is charged with reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony that carries a one- to six-year sentence.

"It just don't make no sense, the accountability or lack of accountability coming from the prosecutor," Jose Martinez said.

In court documents, Collins claims Martinez choked him after a verbal altercation inside a home on Marine Street. He said he stabbed Martinez once in the neck.

Police say Collins and another woman inside then told two juveniles to clean up the blood while they showered, washed their clothes and went for coffee without calling for help.

Martinez's body was found on Marine Street on Sept. 29.

"If me and her go to a store and shoplift, we both go to jail, because we're accessory," Jose Martinez explained. "I don't understand, where's the accessory and why they're not in jail as well?"

The prosecutor's office tells me that charges are made based on the facts of each case. They say they are open to speaking with Martinez's family about their case.

Collins is set for an initial hearing on Oct. 29.

Family members also created a Change.org petition intended for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in their call for justice.

