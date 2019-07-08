Wawasee earns Top 10 finish in international supermileage challenge

Students on Wawasee High School's super mileage team have a lot to be proud of. They just placed in the Top 10 at the Drivers' World Challenge in London.

Teams race to see who is the world's fastest, most energy efficient driver, and the Wawasee team earned ninth place.

The team builds cars from scratch, and this past spring, they competed in the Shell Eco-Marathon against teams across North and South America. They won first place in the mileage competition with 681 miles per gallon

