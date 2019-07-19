Waves, currents make Lake Michigan risky

The National Weather Service is "strongly advising" people to stay out of Lake Michigan, despite the excessive heat.

The Weather Service says dangerous waves and currents are likely Friday from Ludington south to Saugatuck in western Michigan. That stretch includes many state and local parks with access to Lake Michigan.

There have been reports of waves as high as 4 to 5 feet in the Grand Haven area.

The Weather Service says on Twitter that people who insist on cooling off in the lake should know how to get out of a risky rip current.

Check weather.gov/grr/weatherstory for updates from the National Weather Service.

