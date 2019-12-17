Watchdog seeks suspension of Indiana AG Hill's law license

Lawyers have made their final written arguments in the ethics case against Indiana's attorney general, who is accused of groping women at a bar in 2018.

A watchdog, the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission, is recommending a two-year suspension of Curtis Hill's law license. That could put his career in jeopardy.

Hill denies that he groped the women.

A former Indiana Supreme Court Justice is serving as the hearing officer and will file a report with the Supreme Court. The court will have the final say on any sanction.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/17/2019 7:29:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

