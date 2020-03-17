Wash. woman bypasses security to hug patient with COVID-19

A woman was reportedly able to bypass security at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Washington state.

Their mother, Susan Hailey, is 76 and tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: CNN)

Two dozen people have died from the coronavirus at the Life Care Center of Kirkland.

The patient’s daughters, Carmen Gray and Bridget Parkhill, said the woman hugged their elderly mother.

“Oh, she was all excited, ‘I hugged your mom, I saw Susan, I hugged, we prayed,’” Gray said.

"And that they were able to go past the front desk, not sign in, walk all the way around into my mother's room," Parkhill said.

They said the woman was a volunteer from a church delivering food and saw them check on their mom through the window.

"And she went in and was hugging her, someone who's positive, then she comes out and goes into the community, bragging about how she was in there," Gray said.

The sisters have been fighting for their mom's care. They had her transported to Evergreen to be tested for the virus, days before the rest of the residents.

The closest they've been able to see her safely is from outside.

Nearly a quarter of the patients have died at the facility, accounting for 29 of 43 coronavirus deaths in the county.

