Warsaw thrift shop supports men and women escaping domestic abuse

The Beaman Home is an emergency domestic violence shelter that allows anyone to seek refuge and support. The nonprofit opened Mary Ann's Place, a thrift shop that supports those getting help.

Anyone in the community can shop the items at a discounted price, but residents at the Beaman Home are able to get everything they need for free.

"We accept just about everything," executive director Jennifer Hayes said. "Clothing, bedding, household items, plates, dishes, anything you might need to set up a home."

Donations can be dropped off on-site on the days the shop is open.

To learn more about the organization, watch the video above or visit their website.

Mary Ann's Place is open to the public from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

