Warsaw school launches dual-language immersion program

Leesburg Elementary Started started a dual-language immersion program for students to become bilingual and biliterate in Spanish and English.

"Their day is 50% in Spanish and 50% in English," Principal Nathan Polston said.

This is the second year of our dual-language Immersion program.

"Having the ability to start at 5 years old and be exposed to two languages, they won't have to take a class later in life," said Heidi Class, a teacher in the program. "They'll be immersed in that young age when their brain is developing."

The program has become so popular that there's already a wait list.

"The benefits are they can be bilingual and have the opportunity in the future, because everyone is looking for people who speak multiple languages," said Joel Duran, a Spanish teacher in the program. "It's the second most popular language in the United States."

