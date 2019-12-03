Warsaw police warn of counterfeit money being passed

Warsaw police say several businesses were given counterfeit currency on Monday.

Here's how you can spot the bad bills:

Warsaw Police Department on Facebook: Attention Warsaw! We have a counterfeiter amongst us. On 12/2/2019, several businesses were given counterfeit $100 bills. This is an active investigation, but please be aware of this if you work in the community and accept money. Two biggest giveaways that can be easily spotted are: magnetic strip is on the wrong side of the bill and, when holding it up to light, the watermark is Alexander Hamilton, not Franklin. If all else fails, write this down. DF45248991A. All the fake bills have the same number so far. If you suspect you have fallen victim to this, please call (574)372-9511.

