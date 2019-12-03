Warsaw police search for attempted bank robber

Police in Warsaw are looking for a person they say tried to rob a bank Tuesday afternoon and may be responsible for another bank robbery in November.

Police say the suspect went into a bank on the corner of Winona Avenue and Detroit Street shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw.

He reportedly did not get any money during Tuesday's robbery and left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a slender white man in his 20s.

A detective sergeant with the police department reportedly said the same suspect is believed to be responsible for a Nov. 12 bank robbery just two blocks away from Tuesday's robbery.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9515.

