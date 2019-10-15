Warsaw police investigate fatal shooting; 1 arrested for reckless homicide

Police are investigating after they responded to reports of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Anchorage Road at Shamrock Village Mobile Home Park around 1:15 p.m., according to a release from the Warsaw Police Department.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a dead woman. She has been identified as 34-year-old Heather M. Emelio.

Kyle D. Shaw, 34, was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a reckless homicide charge.

Warsaw police said in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post that they were investigating reports of an "accidental shooting" at the same mobile home park. They did not specify in the release issued Tuesday evening whether it was the same shooting as the one that killed Emelio.

The release also did not clarify what, if any, relationship Shaw had to Emelio.

Police say they have recovered the gun used in the incident, and the scene was secured by officers; no other suspects are sought.

The investigation is ongoing.

