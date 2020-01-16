Warsaw police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Police in Warsaw are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a local drug store.

The person depicted in the photos above is accused of robbing the Walgreens in the 2400 block of East Center Street Thursday.

Police say the alleged robbery happened around 2:25 p.m.

A man in a black hat and black coat allegedly entered the business and went to the pharmacy area, where he demanded narcotics from the pharmacy technician.

The suspect allegedly at one point put his hand in his coat, leading witnesses to believe he was armed.

Once given the drugs, the man allegedly ran away, heading west.

Police, using a K-9 unit, searched the area and found evidence discarded in the area of Market Street and McKinley Street, where it is believed the suspect got in a vehicle and drove away.

Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect contact them at 574-372-9511 .

