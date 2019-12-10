Missing Warsaw boy 'has been located and is safe'

"Martin has been located and is safe," according to the Warsaw Police Department on Facebook.

Original Story:

Warsaw police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Martin McAdams.

If you see him, you should keep him in sight and call 911, police advise.

Martin was last seen early Monday morning at his home on Fisher Avenue in Warsaw. He is believed to be wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and riding a blue Dynacraft Gauntlet bike.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact 574-385-2211.

