Warsaw police: Don't fall for phone scam

The Warsaw Police Department is warning about a recent phone scam.

Police say the caller states that an organization has filed a lawsuit against a person's name, according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw.

The caller then goes on to say that the local county sheriff will come make an arrest, a bank account will be frozen and a Social Security number will be suspended.

Police want to remind you that organizations like the IRS or other debt collectors will never call you to get money.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding similar phone calls, you are asked to call police.

