Warsaw pair arrested after police find meth, more than 7 pounds of marijuana

A Warsaw couple was arrested and charged with numerous felonies after a domestic disturbance call Thursday night resulted in police finding methamphetamine, pounds of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Poplar Street in Warsaw Thursday around 9:50 p.m., according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sherriff's Office. When officers arrived, responding to a domestic complaint, they reportedly smelled cannabis in the residence.

Because police believed there may have been drugs on the property, detectives were brought in and executed a search warrant that yielded more than 7 ¼ pounds of marijuana, 1 ½ grams of meth, 60 grams of THC oil, paraphernalia and $21,000 in cash.

The two people living in the house, 28-year-old Gerardo Sanchez and 27-year-old Mallory Zellmer, were arrested and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail.

Sanchez has been charged with Level 3 felony dealing meth with enhancing circumstances, Level 5 felony possession of marijuana with enhancing circumstances, Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felony dealing marijuana and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Zellmer has been charged with Level 5 felony neglect of a dependent, Level 6 felony domestic battery in the presence of a minor younger than 16, Level 6 felony dealing marijuana, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

