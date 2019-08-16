Warsaw motorcyclist hit head-on dies

A Warsaw man hit head-on by a car on Aug. 4 has died.

News Now Warsaw reports, Edward Frost, 51, died Tuesday at the hospital after a wreck on Pierceton Road near County Road 600 East in Kosciusko County, just west of Pierceton.

Glenn Chupp, 20, was traveling east when he went to pass another vehicle, according to a press release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. That is when he hit Frost's motorcycle traveling west.

Frost was ejected from the motorcycle.

Chupp was arrested on three counts of criminal recklessness.

At this time, there has not been any new charges against Chupp following Frost’s death.

