Warsaw man facing charges after early morning chase

A man is facing charges after leading police on an early morning chase.

Just before 6:30 a.m, officers responded to reports of a man passed out at the wheel at the intersection of 200 N and US-30.

The suspect took off and a chase started.

The suspect started to lose control of his vehicle around CR 400 N and SR 15 and the car flipped.

The suspect, Ezekiel Fitzpatrick, 25, of Warsaw was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

He is facing charges for Fleeing Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving, as well as other infractions committed during this case.

Toxicology reports are pending.

Narcotic drugs are believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

