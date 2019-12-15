Warsaw man arrested after police pursuit in Kosciusko County

A Warsaw man is in custody after leading police in Kosciusko County on a chase.

A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a truck for alleged speeding at Old SR 15 and CR 900 N. Instead of stopping, the truck took off, damaging property along county roads in the Leesburg and Milford areas.

The truck then hit a car stopped on Levi Lee Road when turning from CR 100 E. The driver continued to Whispering Pines Trailer Park, where he tried to get into a mobile home.

Joseph Trump, 27, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.