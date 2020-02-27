Warsaw man accused of stabbing wife

A Warsaw man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his wife.

Juan Ramirez Garcia is facing six felony counts after the Saturday morning incident. His wife suffered a deep stab wound to the chest and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the home at about 8:11 a.m. and found Ramirez Garcia "with what appeared to be blood down the front of his clothing," according to a probable cause affidavit. He was also bleeding from the neck, police say.

In addition to the deep stab wound to the chest, the alleged victim reportedly was found with "multiple stab wounds to her face and head." She was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

One of the couple's children reportedly told police she tried to get the knife away from Ramirez Garcia, but he allegedly fought back, dragged the mother and child outside and into the yard, and cut his own throat with a second knife.

A total of four children were present for the ordeal, court records indicate.

Ramirez Garcia has previous felony convictions and is being held on a $500,000 bond. His initial hearing was Thursday, and he is scheduled to return to court on March 23.

He is charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder, Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 felony domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony domestic batter with a child younger than 16 present and Level 6 felony domestic batter resulting in moderate bodily injury.

