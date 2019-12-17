Warsaw implementing new digital alert system

The city of Warsaw has rolled out a new alert system for its residents.

The new system sends alerts to a cellphone or email and can send notices such as emergencies, road closures, weather warnings and various other notices, according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw.

Residents who do not use texting or email may call the mayor's office to register for voice calls that will read the alert over a recorded phone message.

To register for text or email alerts, visit warsaw.in.gov/alerts.

