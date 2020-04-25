Warsaw girl makes homemade cards for residents at a nursing home

It does not take much to brighten someone's day.

A few weeks ago, 5-year-old Kayedence Fuller, of Warsaw, started making cards for residents at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkhart.

She thought residents might be lonely during the lock down.

"We don't know any of the residents there, but it doesn't matter. Just to let people know that you're loved by someone, and someone misses you, and someone wants you to have a great day," said Fuller's mother Kirsti Kiser.

"Because they don't get to see their family," Fuller added.

Fuller drew rainbows, flowers and animals on the cards, and wrote little messages like, "you are loved."

At last check, Fuller has made about 70 cards so far.

"Just something so little in a time that's so crazy really does make a huge difference, I feel like," Kiser said.

"I want to keep doing this forever because I never ever want to stop doing it, even when it is not coronavirus time," Fuller said.