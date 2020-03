Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw now has a therapy dog.

Hazel will be helping people who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

Therapy dogs make the perfect companion to help ease anxiety and the confusion of death

The 5-year-old sheepdog-poodle mix is trained to respond to visual cues and has learned hand signals for different commands like sit, stay and lie down.

When hazel isn't working, she enjoys chasing squirrels in the backyard, napping and cuddling on the couch.