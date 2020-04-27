Warsaw distillery has more hours for more sanitizer

A Michiana distillery heard the high demand for hand sanitizer, and while they say sales are down for their booze, they made a switch in production to meet that demand for sanitizer.

"Yeah it's been crazy, I mean, we didn't see this coming. I don't think anybody did. I think, you know, two months ago we would have never thought we'd be making hand sanitizer, but here we are," Mitch Miller says. He's the owner of Streven Distillery.

He's knows his spirits, and no he doesn't mean the spooky kind.

"Distilled spirits sales have really have kind of came to a grinding halt for us just because we serve the local community here with spirits and most of those have been shut down," Miller says.

"Lots of places and lots of stores don't have any sanitizer left, so I know people have been asking about this. I've seen the factories and stuff, the distilleries are starting to do hand sanitizer, it's a good concept, an interesting idea so thought I would come out and give it a try," Warsaw resident Brenda Mellott says.

Like some other distilleries, once the government gave the go ahead back in March, it was time to make the switch from hooch to hand sanitizer.

"Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB, issued the guidance to allow distilleries to start producing. So we've been doing it since then and it's been non-stop," Miller adds.

With more demand means more operating hours. The distillery will have hours throughout the week where you can buy hand sanitizer, and you've got a few options in size and price.

Those hours are:

Wednesday 4/29 from 4pm-6pm

Friday 5/1 from 4pm to 6pm

Saturday 5/2 from 10am-Noon

For additional, hours just find Streven Distillery on Facebook.

"We can mix up 55 gallons with the glycerol and hydrogen peroxide in about an hour. It's really the process of the ethanol that's kind of the longer process," Miller says.

Businesses continue to adapt during this strange time and even while many places are shut down, you at home can still support them.

"I want to say thank you. We've had a lot of support, a lot of people have come out to buy hand sanitizer. We appreciate them coming and supporting our local business. We just encourage them to keep supporting the restaurants though carry out and whatever they can do."