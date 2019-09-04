Warsaw Tigers show team spirit at 16 News Now Pep Rally

16 News Now has an exciting way for you to celebrate your school, team and fans: the Friday Night Football Pep Rally – Presented by Monteith's Best-One.

Warsaw Community High School showed their school spirit Wednesday for the pep rally, just days before their match-up against Plymouth.

Joshua Short and Melissa Stephens joined the school inside their new field house, making it the first event held inside the brand new athletic facility.

The facility will be available to not only students and teachers, but community members as well. The grand opening is October 9th.

Various clubs and student organizations showcased what makes them so special, including Student Council and JROTC.

And of course, many members of the football team were in attendance.

Last year was a winning year for them, and the Tigers are so far undefeated this year as they head into Friday night’s game.

Head coach Bart Curtis also celebrated the honor of being named coach of the week by the the Indianapolis Colts Coach's Association.

