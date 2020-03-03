Warsaw Sears to close in April

The Sears franchise in Warsaw will be no more in April.

The store, which is located in the 2800 block of Frontage Road, is set to close after business on April 10, according to our reporting partners at The Times-Union.

The store's owner, Ken Ashpole, reportedly told The Times-Union he had searched for a buyer so he could retire, but he was unable to find one.

The store has two full-time and two part-time employees.

The Warsaw store was independent of Sears Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The University Park Mall Sears in Mishawaka closed in October after announcing in August that it was one of 26 locations shutting its doors.

