Warren Golf Course reopens Tuesday

The Warren Golf Course is set to reopen soon.

Warren will reopen Tuesday to the general public, as well as to the university community, with new polices in place.

The course, which was home to the 2019 U.S. Senior Open, was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of its new policies include the following:

-Only one rider will be allowed per cart, which will then be sanitized thoroughly each time they're used.

-The clubhouse will remain closed, with the exception of the entry foyer and two restrooms. Only one person at a time will be allowed in the restroom.

-Locker rooms will remain closed.

-Tee time intervals will be increased from 10 to 12 minutes.

-All business conducted at the Starter's Cottage will be done through the sliding glass window. Only credit cards can be used at this time.

For more information about the new policies, visit the Warren Golf Course website.